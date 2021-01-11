Paid family leave proposal to come before Legislature again

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The loan would be an investment into one of our major priorities as a state,” Hanson said. “I think we, as a state, want to encourage more entrepreneurism and more diversity in our economy and this is a tool to help that.”

Sen. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, was a co-sponsor of the 2019 bill. She said she is familiar with the difficult choice others had to make. After her father was diagnosed with terminal cancer, her mother became his full-time caregiver until his death. During that time, Erin Oban also struggled to find childcare for her adopted newborn.

“I think about if that was my husband, if that was a situation where I had to be the full-time caregiver or pay somebody to do that and not be with my loved one during the last months before their death. I don’t want to face that decision,” Oban said.

“I think about all of the people with whom I serve. I think about who they would want next to them whenever that time is and for their families not to have to make that decision between paying their mortgage and being with a loved one in a time of need.”

The legislators said they continue to work on how the program would be implemented, responding to concerns about it being a mandate. Rather, they want to make it available as a viable option for employees and employers across the state.