Paddlefish snagging season underway in northwestern North Dakota

Anglers also will want special gear. Larger, ocean-size fishing poles, large treble hooks for snagging, and heavier-than-usual weights to cast out far.

“It’s 5% skill and 95% luck and persistence,” Shane Anderson told the Williston Herald. He is manager of Scenic Sports, which had sold more than 300 resident tags and at least 40 nonresident tags by Friday afternoon. Sportsman’s Warehouse, meanwhile, had sold around 100 tags to residents and about the same number of nonresident tags.

The paddlefishing season is set to go through May 21, but, depending on the overall harvest, the season can close early with a 24-hour notice, once the harvest limit is reached. In that event, an extended snag-and-release-only period will be allowed for up to seven days immediately following the early closure, but not extending beyond May 21, for the hours of 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT in a limited area of the confluence, down to the pipeline crossing at river mile 1,577.

A current-season, unused paddlefish snagging tag is still required to participate in the extension. Anglers also may not possess gaffs on snag-and-release days.