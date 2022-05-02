 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paddlefish season underway in North Dakota

Every year, May 1 marks the start of North Dakota's paddlefish snagging season.

 PROVIDED, N.D GAME & FISH DEPT.

With the start of May comes the beginning of North Dakota's paddlefish snagging season.

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department uses the catch from the annual season in the northwest to keep tabs on the population and health of the fish. The Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau typically offers a free cleaning station in exchange for the fish roe, which is sold for caviar.

Snagging is legal in all areas of the Yellowstone River in North Dakota, and in much of the area of the Missouri River west of the U.S. Highway 85 bridge to the Montana border. The season is scheduled to continue through May 21, though it's often closed early to preserve the resource. Last year's season lasted less than half a month.

If the paddlefish season closes early because the harvest cap is reached, an extended snag-and-release-only period will be allowed for up to seven days immediately following the early closure, but not to extend beyond May 21.

Mandatory harvest of all snagged paddlefish is required on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Snag-and-release of all paddlefish is required on Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays. Use or possession of gaffs is prohibited on snag-and-release-days, and, if it occurs, during the snag-and-release extension period.

Paddlefish tags this year are available for purchase only online, at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov, and during normal business hours at Game and Fish offices in Bismarck, Dickinson and Williston.

Game and Fish will allow camping during the open paddlefish season at Lewis and Clark Wildlife Management Area Pumphouse, and at Neu’s Point WMA. But no roads or gates will be open at Neu’s Point; therefore camping is allowed in the small Neu’s Point parking lot, and the rest of the WMA for walk-in access. All other WMA regulations apply.

Snaggers who access the area by boat should note the confluence boat ramp is unusable due to low water.

