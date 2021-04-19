Paddlefish season set in North Dakota; last year's season shut down due to pandemic

Normal paddlefish snagging will resume in North Dakota this spring, after a year's hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual monthlong snagging season is held in May on the Yellowstone and Missouri rivers in northwestern North Dakota. Social distancing is difficult for paddlefish snaggers, as they concentrate in large numbers in a small area and often stand shoulder to shoulder.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state Game and Fish Department canceled last year's regular season, citing the safety of snaggers, caviar processors and data collection staff. A short paddlefish snag-and-release season was opened later in the month.

Williston-based Northstar Caviar, which cleans anglers' fish in exchange for the roe, did not operate last year. That impacted paddlefish research and area nonprofits, which get the proceeds from the caviar sales.

This year's season will open May 1 and run through May 21 unless fisheries officials determine too many of the fish are being caught. If that happens, an extended snag-and-release-only period will be allowed for up to seven days immediately following the early closure, but not to extend beyond May 21.

One tag per snagger will be issued. For a list of vendors and for season rules, go to https://gf.nd.gov/news/4668.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0