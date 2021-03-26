Owner of Bismarck spa gets probation for promoting prostitution

The owner of a Bismarck spa where authorities allege prostitution and human trafficking occurred has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge and been sentenced to two years of probation.
Authorities raided the Hong Kong Spa last September and charged Craig Grorud, of Bismarck, and two others with facilitating prostitution, a felony that carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison.
Court documents show that Grorud, who is in his late 60s, reached a plea deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty Thursday to promoting prostitution, a misdemeanor that carries a potential penalty of a year in jail and a $3,000 fine. Judge David Reich deferred sentencing for two years, placed Grorud on probation during that time, and ordered him to pay $325 in court fees.
Defense attorney Justin Vinje didn't immediately comment on the decision not to take the case to trial.
Co-defendants Lance Jacobson, 65, and Jiang Jennings, 56, both of Hanover Park, Illinois, are scheduled to plead guilty on Monday. They also are accused of facilitating prostitution, along with a more serious charge of human trafficking.
The two also reached an agreement with prosecutors and will plead guilty to facilitating prostitution, Thomas Dickson, the attorney representing Jacobson, told the Tribune earlier this week. Plea agreements were not immediately filed with the court.
Dickson said the deals don't include a sentencing recommendation. That will be left up to the judge. Defense attorneys will request a presentence investigation, Dickson said.
Authorities allege that Jennings and Jacobson coerced workers by subjecting them to debt bondage -- requiring them to provide services or make payments to repay travel expenses incurred in bringing them to Bismarck. Police maintain that workers at the spa were paid low wages and encouraged to offer sex acts to earn extra tip money.
Defense attorneys have argued that the workers were free to come and go, had large amounts of cash in their luggage and weren’t threatened.
Police have said the former spa employees, all of whom are adults, were safe.
The Tokyo Q Spa in Dickinson also was raided, and court documents show Jennings faces a May trial in Stark County on felony charges of promoting and facilitating prostitution. Court documents don't list charges in Stark County against either Jacobson or Grorud.
