Owner of Bismarck spa gets probation for promoting prostitution

The owner of a Bismarck spa where authorities allege prostitution and human trafficking occurred has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge and been sentenced to two years of probation.

Authorities raided the Hong Kong Spa last September and charged Craig Grorud, of Bismarck, and two others with facilitating prostitution, a felony that carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison.

Court documents show that Grorud, who is in his late 60s, reached a plea deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty Thursday to promoting prostitution, a misdemeanor that carries a potential penalty of a year in jail and a $3,000 fine. Judge David Reich deferred sentencing for two years, placed Grorud on probation during that time, and ordered him to pay $325 in court fees.

Defense attorney Justin Vinje didn't immediately comment on the decision not to take the case to trial.

Co-defendants Lance Jacobson, 65, and Jiang Jennings, 56, both of Hanover Park, Illinois, are scheduled to plead guilty on Monday. They also are accused of facilitating prostitution, along with a more serious charge of human trafficking.

