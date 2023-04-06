A monthly survey of rural bankers in the 10-state Midwest and Plains region slumped in March to its lowest reading since last October.

The Rural Mainstreet overall survey index dropped to 45.6 from 50.1 in February. Any readings above 50 on the index that ranges from 0 to 100 suggests growth in the months ahead. Readings below 50 suggest contraction. March's reading below 50 came after three straight months above growth-neutral.

“The Rural Mainstreet economy continues to experience slow, to no, to negative economic growth," said Creighton economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey of bank CEOs. "Less than 1% of bankers reported improving economic conditions for the month, with 92% indicating no change in economic conditions from February’s slow growth.”

The slowing economy, higher borrowing costs and labor shortages continued to constrain the business confidence index, which Goss said fell in March to a weak 39.1 from 44.4 in February.

“Over the past 12 months, the regional confidence index has fallen to levels indicating a very negative outlook,” he said.

The Rural Mainstreet Index is based on a survey of rural bankers in Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming -- states dependent on agriculture and/or energy. It focuses on about 200 rural communities with an average population of 1,300 people.

North Dakota's index for March plummeted to 39 from February's 50.4 and January's 58.9. The state’s farmland price index was at 59.5, compared to 63.5 the previous month. The state’s new-hiring index dropped from 48.5 in February to 41.9 last month.

