Outcry from North Dakota officials over Biden order on oil leasing

North Dakota officials sounded the alarm Wednesday over President Joe Biden’s new executive order pausing oil leasing on federal land, though one official said the state is in a better position than others.

“This moratorium deals a crushing blow to our country’s economy at a critical time, will drive up the price at the pump for working Americans, and sacrifices millions of dollars for schools, hospitals and other key services supported by state and federal budgets,” Gov. Doug Burgum said in a statement.

The governor called upon the Biden administration to reverse the decision and work with states on solutions that address emissions “through continued investment and innovation rather than backwards-looking, top-down regulations.”

State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said that if such a moratorium becomes permanent, it could prevent oil companies from drilling 14% of all well slots that have the potential to be developed in the future in North Dakota.

A leasing ban would not have as great an impact on the energy industry in North Dakota as it would in other states such as Wyoming where a far greater proportion of wells are drilled on federal land, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}