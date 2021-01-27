 Skip to main content
Outcry from North Dakota officials over Biden order on oil leasing
Outcry from North Dakota officials over Biden order on oil leasing

Badlands Oil Well (copy)

A pump jack extracts oil in the Badlands of the Little Missouri National Grassland, which is made up of federal, state and private land.

 AMY R. SISK

North Dakota officials sounded the alarm Wednesday over President Joe Biden’s new executive order pausing oil leasing on federal land, though one official said the state is in a better position than others. 

“This moratorium deals a crushing blow to our country’s economy at a critical time, will drive up the price at the pump for working Americans, and sacrifices millions of dollars for schools, hospitals and other key services supported by state and federal budgets,” Gov. Doug Burgum said in a statement.

The governor called upon the Biden administration to reverse the decision and work with states on solutions that address emissions “through continued investment and innovation rather than backwards-looking, top-down regulations.”

State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said that if such a moratorium becomes permanent, it could prevent oil companies from drilling 14% of all well slots that have the potential to be developed in the future in North Dakota.

A leasing ban would not have as great an impact on the energy industry in North Dakota as it would in other states such as Wyoming where a far greater proportion of wells are drilled on federal land, he said.

Much of the oil development in North Dakota concerns private minerals, as well as minerals held in trust by the federal government for the Three Affiliated Tribes. The Biden administration clarified Wednesday that the executive order does not apply to trust lands. Part of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation lies in the core of the Bakken oil patch.

North Dakota’s all-Republican congressional delegation also weighed in Wednesday.

Sen. John Hoeven called Biden’s executive order the “wrong approach,” adding that it “undermines our economic and national security.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer described the order as part of Biden’s “war on America’s energy producers,” saying it “shows he is more interested in appeasing the radical left than in helping America’s workers and families.”

Rep. Kelly Armstrong said the ban “will strike at the livelihoods of the families reliant on the energy sector.”

The order comes on the heels of another issued last week by Acting Interior Secretary Scott de la Vega, who imposed a 60-day suspension of leasing and permitting for fossil fuels on federal lands.

Biden also is requiring a review of federal oil and gas permitting and leasing practices, and he asked the heads of various federal agencies to move toward eliminating subsidies for the fossil fuel industry, among a number of other items included in Wednesday’s order. His recent executive actions concerning energy are aimed at tackling climate change.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

