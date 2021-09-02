Otter Tail Power to sell its share of Coyote Station by 2028 (copy)

Otter Tail Power Company plans to sell its share of the Coyote Station power plant near Beulah by 2028, reported Prairie Public.

Otter Tail has a 35% ownership stake in the plant.

It’s a 420-megawatt facility that opened in 1981. The plant is supplied by North American Coal’s Coyote Creek Mine.

In its Integrated Resource Plan submitted to regulators in the Dakotas and Minnesota, the Fergus Falls-based company says it will be asking to add dual-fuel capacity at its Astoria Station in South Dakota, which is fueled in part by North Dakota natural gas. Otter Tail also wants to add 150 megawatts of solar at a yet-to-be-determined location.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Otter Tail spokeswoman Stephanie Hoff said the company is the plant operator. She said the utility is not requesting that Coyote Station be retired.

"Our modeling is showing that it's simply not cost-effective for the customers that we serve, in the three states that we serve," Hoff said. "All we're looking at right now is our withdrawal."

Hoff said the natural gas fired plant at Astoria is quickly dispatchable, meaning it could be up and running within a 45-minute window.