OSHA issues $450,000 fine after oil field blast that left workers with shrapnel injuries

Federal workplace safety investigators have fined an oil field service provider $454,000 after an explosion at a McKenzie County drilling site in November 2021 left a worker permanently disabled and injured two others.

The citation against Texas-based KLX Energy Services comes after an Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigation concluded that the company “carelessly transported explosive materials and failed to take required precautions to protect workers and the public during blasting operations.” A perforating gun detonated at an oil well site northwest of Grassy Butte as the workers assembled a blasting cap, and they suffered shrapnel injuries, according to OSHA.

The incident occurred on Nov. 4 as the workers were trying to fracture a well, OSHA said. The fracking process, also known as hydraulic fracturing, involves perforating rock and injecting water, sand and chemicals down a well at a high pressure to release oil.

“These individuals suffered serious injuries simply for doing their job,” said Scott Overson, OSHA area director in Bismarck, who added that the company’s “willful failure to follow federal standards is unacceptable and a violation of their employees’ rights to a safe workplace.”

OSHA cited KLX for 11 violations. The citations stemmed from what investigators said was the company’s failure to equip vehicles transporting explosives with fire extinguishers near the driver’s seat, its failure to ensure safe disposal or reuse of containers and packing materials for wrapping explosives, and its failure to ensure the vehicles were always attended. The vehicles also lacked labels indicating the presence of explosive materials, OSHA said.

The agency also fined another company, Colorado-based Brigade Energy Services, more than $14,000 for exposing workers to hazards while explosives were handled during the incident.

Neither KLX nor Brigade immediately responded to the Tribune’s requests for comment Monday. The companies have 15 days to respond to the citations, and they could choose to contest OSHA’s findings.

KLX employed the worker who became permanently disabled in the incident, and Brigade employed the others, OSHA said.

