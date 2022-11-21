 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ornaments sought for North Dakota State Christmas Tree

Lighting ceremony (copy)

Zeke Bruguier, 3, slowly walks up to the North Dakota Christmas tree to look at the thousands of handmade ornaments hanging from the 26-foot artificial tree in December 2019.

 MIKE MCCLEARY, TRIBUNE

The office of North Dakota first lady Kathryn Burgum is inviting artists and craftspeople to provide handmade ornaments for the North Dakota State Christmas Tree.

The tree will be on display in Memorial Hall at the state Capitol in Bismarck. Submitted ornaments can vary from traditional to contemporary arts. Ornaments can be of any shape or medium of the designer’s choosing. Items that are commercially produced or made from kits are not eligible.

This year’s theme is "Inspire Hope,” in connection with first lady Kathryn Burgum's main cause of promoting recovery from addiction. Burgum publicly shares her personal story as a recovering alcoholic. The theme also broadly applies to the notion that every person can inspire hope in others during the holiday season, according to the governor's office.

Each ornament should include the name of the person entering it, their email address and a brief one- or two-line description of the ornament that includes the art form used and the special circumstances through which it was created, such as a class or senior center project.

Ornaments must be received in the Office of Management and Budget no later than Monday, Nov. 28. The ornaments become the property of the first lady's office and may be hung on the state tree in ensuing years. Mail ornaments to State of North Dakota, Office of Management and Budget, Julie Strom, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck, ND 58505.

The annual North Dakota State Christmas Tree lighting ceremony is at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, in Memorial Hall. Kathryn and Gov. Doug Burgum will participate in holiday readings, music and carols.

