Ornaments sought for North Dakota State Christmas Tree

A Norwegian-influenced ornament on the 2018 North Dakota State Christmas Tree.

The office of North Dakota first lady Kathryn Burgum is inviting artists and craftspeople to provide handmade ornaments for the North Dakota State Christmas Tree.

The tree will be on display in Memorial Hall at the state Capitol in Bismarck. Submitted ornaments can vary from traditional to contemporary arts. Ornaments can be of any shape or medium of the designer’s choosing. Items that are commercially produced or made from kits are not eligible.

This year’s ornament theme is "Share Your Story," inspired by Burgum’s platform of encouraging people to share their experiences of how addiction and recovery has impacted their lives.

Each ornament should include the name of the person entering it, their email address and a brief one- or two-line description of the ornament that includes the art form used and the special circumstances through which it was created, such as a class or senior center project.

Ornaments must be received in the Office of Management and Budget no later than Nov. 30. The ornaments become the property of the Office of the First Lady and may be hung on the state tree in ensuing years. Mail ornaments to State of North Dakota, Office of Management and Budget, Julie Strom, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck, ND 58505.

