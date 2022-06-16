Operations center dedicated for drone network

Officials on Thursday held a grand opening for the Mission and Network Operations Center for Vantis, the network that supports unmanned aircraft system operations in North Dakota beyond visual line of sight.
The center is in the GrandSky Business and Aviation Park near Grand Forks.
“This (center) is the heart of Vantis,” said Trevor Woods, executive director of the Northern Plains UAS Test Site, which administers Vantis. “From this location, we have the technology to monitor and control the remote infrastructure, enabling the entire operation."
Gov. Doug Burgum said that “With Vantis, we’re creating a platform for entrepreneurs and innovators to develop new products and for the government and private sector to offer better services to the public. Today’s grand opening further cements North Dakota as a destination for UAS operations.”
State lawmakers approved $28 million for the network in 2019 and an additional $20 million in 2021. The Grand Sky park employs more than 180 people and houses aircraft valued at over $2.5 billion, according to the governor's office.