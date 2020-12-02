Oneok seeks to expand capacity of natural gas liquids pipeline

Oneok seeks to expand the capacity of a natural gas liquids pipeline that connects to its Bear Creek gas processing plant near Halliday in Dunn County.

The company wants to add two pump stations to boost horsepower along the Bear Creek NGL Pipeline, which currently carries up to 15,000 barrels per day from the plant to another pipeline in McKenzie County. The proposed stations would allow the line to transport up to 80,000 barrels per day.

The company seeks a permit from the North Dakota Public Service Commission, as the two pump stations would fall outside the pipeline’s existing corridor.

One of the new stations would be located on a 5-acre parcel of land leased by Oneok 8 miles southeast of Watford City. The other would be built on 7 acres of leased land 18 miles northwest of Killdeer, according to the application Oneok filed with the PSC earlier this year.

The pipeline spans 38 miles and was built in 2016. Its maximum operating pressure would remain the same under the expansion, the company said in its application.