Oilfield explosion that killed man, injured 2 others still under investigation

A 37-year-old Kansas man severely burned in an oilfield rig explosion in western North Dakota died 13 days later, according to authorities.
Oscar Gandara, of Liberal, Kansas, died Sept. 15. He was one of three men injured in the explosion near Ross, about 60 miles northeast of Williston.
The Mountrail County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the scene at about 8:40 p.m. on Sept. 2, with a call saying that “there were multiple people on fire,” according to the police report. When the officer arrived, she made contact with the crew and saw the injuries of Gandara and his two co-workers -- Ramiro Contreras Lopez and Jose Gonzalez.
Shortly after, ambulance and fire crews arrived and the three men were transported to a Stanley medical center, according to the sheriff's office. The crew members were then taken to a burn center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Regions Hospital Burn Center on Tuesday reported Gonzalez's condition as fair and Contreras Lopez's condition as critical.
People are also reading…
The well site in Mountrail County is owned by Chord Energy. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Bismarck Area Office for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the incident is still under investigation.
Reach Jackie Jahfetson at 701-250-8252 or jackie.jahfetson@bismarcktribune.com.