Oil wells along Fort Berthold boundary subject of potential tax changes

“The longer we wait, the more we lose,” Fox said. “That’s really a strong concern that we’ve got, that this needs to be resolved ASAP.”

For wells that begin on the reservation and cross the boundary, the proportion of tax revenue that goes to the tribe and the state depends on whether the well passes trust or fee land. Trust land is held by the federal government in trust for the benefit of the tribe, and fee land refers to private land within a reservation.

A major tax agreement struck in 2019 changed the percentage of taxes allocated for new wells drilled on Fort Berthold, depending on which type of land the well crosses.

As committee members discussed the issue Friday, a potential solution emerged in which the tribe collects taxes on all wells that cross the border, but possibly not on the portion of a well that extends outside the reservation.

Fox acknowledged that a solution might involve a “give and take,” in which the tribe loses some tax money collected on wells that reach land outside the boundary.