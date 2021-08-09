Oil well fire out after burning for 16 days in McKenzie County

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The department uses tools to measure the electrical conductivity of soil, which is a way to tell if fluids spilled there, particularly produced water.

State officials have told the Tribune in recent weeks that they had to wait for the fire to be extinguished before they could do the bulk of their investigation.

Gas was coming out of the wells at a high pressure during the fire and people could not get close to it, Suess said.

“It’s very difficult to get it put out because there’s so much heat coming from it,” he said.

Petro-Hunt hired specialists from Wild Well Control to help extinguish the fire. Crews used water from Lake Sakakawea to cool down the site to gain access, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The wells are on federal land within the Forest Service’s McKenzie Ranger District.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the blaze began at one of the wells and then spread to the other two, all of which are on the same well pad. State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms last month said the initial fire appears to be due to a failed blowout preventer, which is a device used to guard against an uncontrolled flow of oil and gas.