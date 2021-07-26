Oil well fire burning for 5th straight day in McKenzie County

A fire that broke out on an oil well pad in McKenzie County on Thursday continued to burn for a fifth straight day Monday as crews and emergency responders worked to manage the situation.

Photos of the scene over the past few days have shown large flames, along with black smoke that's visible for miles.

Texas-based Petro-Hunt operates the site. Company spokeswoman Elizabeth Babb said Petro-Hunt does not know what caused the fire but is investigating.

The fire has not led to any injuries or affected grassland or groundwater, the company said. The well site is on federal land within the U.S. Forest Service's McKenzie Ranger District.

"The company's focus is to get the fire out as quickly and safely as possible," Petro-Hunt said in a statement.

The Forest Service has closed local roads and the area surrounding the fire, which is northeast of Watford City near Keene. The agency and Petro-Hunt have been working on a plan to prevent any grass fires from breaking out. Well pads are large and tend to be made of gravel or scoria rock, but they are often surrounded by grass, crops or some other sort of vegetation.