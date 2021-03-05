Oil spills reported in Williams County

The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division reported two oil spills Friday in Williams County.

One occurred Tuesday 14 miles southeast of Alamo at a site operated by Crescent Point Energy U.S. Corp. The company told the state that 500 barrels or 21,000 gallons spilled at a well site due to an equipment failure.

The oil was contained to the well pad, and all 500 barrels have been recovered and hauled away, according to the state.

The other oil spill happened Thursday 12 miles south of McGregor at a well site operated by Liberty Resources. The company reported that 250 barrels or 10,500 gallons spilled inside a lined containment, also due to an equipment failure.

The Oil and Gas Division said a state inspector has visited the sites and will continue to monitor cleanup.

