Saltwater and oil spilled at a well site near Glenburn in northern North Dakota's Renville County earlier this week, according to state environmental officials.

Cobra Oil and Gas Corp. informed state agencies on Sunday that a malfunction in an oil-water separator caused the spill of 6,300 gallons of saltwater and 420 gallons of oil, impacting farm land. Saltwater is a byproduct of oil production.

The well has been shut down until repairs are completed, according to the spill report on file with the state.

State officials are on site to monitor remediation efforts, the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality said.