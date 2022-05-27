Oil spills into Mountrail County wetland

Oil spilled at a Mountrail County well site earlier this week and leaked into a wetland, according to state environmental officials.
Whiting Oil and Gas reported the spill Monday, telling the state that a production line leaked oil into an area with rainwater and snowmelt to the east of the well pad. The incident occurred about 9 miles south of Stanley.
The company estimated 22 barrels or 924 gallons of oil spilled.
State inspectors are visiting the site and will continue to monitor cleanup, the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality said.
