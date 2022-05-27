 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oil spills into Mountrail County wetland

  • 0

Oil spilled at a Mountrail County well site earlier this week and leaked into a wetland, according to state environmental officials.

Whiting Oil and Gas reported the spill Monday, telling the state that a production line leaked oil into an area with rainwater and snowmelt to the east of the well pad. The incident occurred about 9 miles south of Stanley.

The company estimated 22 barrels or 924 gallons of oil spilled.

State inspectors are visiting the site and will continue to monitor cleanup, the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality said.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mott nursing home being closed, upsetting the small community

Mott nursing home being closed, upsetting the small community

After more than 50 years of providing care to the elderly and others, operators of a nursing home in southwestern North Dakota will soon close their doors for good. The Good Samaritan Society home in Mott plans to close in July, leaving families of its residents searching for new senior living options. Good Samaritan Society-Mott staff met with families about the closure and provided a list of the closest nursing homes. Its executive director, Phil Samuelson, said that the pandemic has put stress on the senior care industry. Samuelson said in a statement that staffing challenges, a decline in residents and increased operating costs also contributed to the decision to close the facility.

Jaeger rejects 2nd proposed ballot measure; sends alleged violations to AG for review

Jaeger rejects 2nd proposed ballot measure; sends alleged violations to AG for review

Secretary of State Al Jaeger has denied a move by group that wants to change the voter threshold for amending the state constitution. Jaeger said in a letter to the sponsoring committee Monday that nearly 6,000 of the signatures were invalid. The sponsoring committee last month delivered 910 petitions with a claimed 33,624 signatures, just over the 31,000 signatures that must be approved to get the proposed measure on the November ballot. Jaeger says just under 26,000 signatures were legitimate. The citizen-led Protect North Dakota’s Constitution wants to require voter approval of constitutional amendments from a simple majority to 60% and limit a measure to a single subject. The group said a dozen constitutional amendments proposed since 2010 have been successful.

Police arrest woman after 6-year-old son is found in trunk

Police arrest woman after 6-year-old son is found in trunk

Authorities and family members said a 28-year-old woman was arrested after police found her 6-year-old son’s body in the trunk of her car in a Minneapolis suburb. Orono police said the woman and a man were arrested on suspicion of murder after the boy’s body was found Friday. They haven't yet been formally charged. When officers stopped the car in Mound, Minnesota, they noticed blood inside the vehicle. Police have not yet released details about the boy or the circumstances of his death. Family members said the boy’s father was trying to win custody at the time of his death. The boy had been placed back with his mother in December after nearly a year in foster care.

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's borders to reopen for foreign tourists for the first time since the pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News