 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oil spill reported in Williams County

Oil spill reported in Williams County

{{featured_button_text}}

An oil spill occurred early Monday about 16 miles west of Williston, according to the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division.

An equipment failure led to a spill of 600 barrels or 25,200 gallons of oil at a saltwater disposal well operated by WISCO. The oil was contained to the well site, and the entire volume has been recovered, according to the division.

A state inspector has visited the site and will continue to monitor cleanup, the division said.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What if you can't work from home?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News