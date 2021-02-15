Oil spill reported in Williams County

An oil spill occurred early Monday about 16 miles west of Williston, according to the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division.
An equipment failure led to a spill of 600 barrels or 25,200 gallons of oil at a saltwater disposal well operated by WISCO. The oil was contained to the well site, and the entire volume has been recovered, according to the division.
A state inspector has visited the site and will continue to monitor cleanup, the division said.
