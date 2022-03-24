Oil spill reported in Williams County

An oil spill occurred Thursday at a well site in Williams County, according to the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division.
XTO Energy reported to the state that 354 barrels or 14,868 gallons of oil spilled due to an equipment failure at the site 11 miles south of Tioga. The company said the entirety of the volume has been recovered with vacuum trucks. The spill was contained to the well site, XTO said.
Cleanup is underway, and a state inspector has visited the site, according to the Oil and Gas Division.
