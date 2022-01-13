Oil spill reported in Burke County

Petro Harvester Operating Co. reported an oil spill Wednesday at a well site in Burke County.

The company estimated that 275 barrels or 11,550 gallons of oil leaked at its PTL4 Central Tank Battery about 3 miles southwest of Portal. Petro Harvester has since recovered most of the volume, according to a report it filed with the state.

The company indicated that freezing weather contributed to an equipment failure, which caused the spill.

The oil was contained to the well pad. A state inspector has visited the site and will continue to monitor cleanup, according to the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.