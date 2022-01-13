 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oil spill reported in Burke County

  • 0

Petro Harvester Operating Co. reported an oil spill Wednesday at a well site in Burke County.

The company estimated that 275 barrels or 11,550 gallons of oil leaked at its PTL4 Central Tank Battery about 3 miles southwest of Portal. Petro Harvester has since recovered most of the volume, according to a report it filed with the state.

The company indicated that freezing weather contributed to an equipment failure, which caused the spill.

The oil was contained to the well pad. A state inspector has visited the site and will continue to monitor cleanup, according to the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia-led troops pull out of Kazakhstan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News