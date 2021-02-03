Oil spill occurs at Williams County well

An oil spill occurred Tuesday at a well site in Williams County about 2 miles east of Williston.

Equinor reported the spill to the state, estimating the volume to be 500 barrels, which is equal to 21,000 gallons. The spill occurred due to a valve failure at the Sjol 5-8 1H well, the company wrote in a spill report.

The oil was contained on the well pad and 490 barrels have been recovered, according to Equinor.

A state inspector has visited the site and will monitor additional cleanup, the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division said.

