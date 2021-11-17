Oil, saltwater spill in Bowman County

Oil and saltwater leaked from equipment at a well site in Bowman County on Monday, the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality reported.

Denbury Resources estimates that 150 barrels or 6,300 gallons of oil and 300 barrels or 12,600 gallons of saltwater were released. State environmental officials say those numbers could change as it investigates the situation.

Some of the fluid traveled into a rangeland drainage area. Saltwater, also known as brine or produced water, comes up alongside oil and gas in wells. It can render land infertile when it migrates off a well pad.

The cause of the spill is under investigation. The incident occurred about 5 miles south of Marmarth.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0