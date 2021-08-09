Oil, saltwater and gas leak from McKenzie County well

Slawson Exploration Co. reported to state officials Monday that oil, saltwater and natural gas leaked from an oil well in McKenzie County.

The company estimated 260 barrels or 10,920 gallons of oil spilled, along with 390 barrels or 16,380 gallons of produced water. The fluids were contained within a berm on the well pad, according to a report Slawson filed with the state.

The company discovered the spill on Sunday. A worker at the site noticed that gas was coming from a building on the well pad, so the company idled the wells and shut off flares that burn gas to avoid an unwanted fire, the report said.

The company also found that equipment had been washed out, allowing the fluids to spill, according to the report.

Cleanup is ongoing, and a state inspector from the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division has visited the site, the agency said Monday.

The incident occurred at the Gunslinger Federal 1-12-1H well 13 miles northwest of Keene.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

