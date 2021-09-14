Oil refinery developer says work at site to begin next year

Meridian has contracted with the company McDermott for design and construction of major equipment to be used by the refinery. Both busineses are based in Texas.

Meridian completed dirt work at the site in Billings County west of Belfield in 2018, but the refinery structure itself has not gone up.

The companies say they will update state environmental officials on the progress of construction. Environmental Quality has twice extended the permit for Meridian and says the company will need to do several more things to keep it from lapsing. Among them, construction cannot stop for longer than 18 months. The company must also complete the work within a reasonable amount of time.

The refinery is slated to process up to 49,500 barrels per day of oil from the Bakken to produce gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, fuel oil and liquefied petroleum gas. Meridian has said the facility will be "the cleanest refinery on the planet."

Environmental groups have twice sued over the project's permitting process, but the North Dakota Supreme Court last year cleared the way for the refinery plans to move forward. The groups were concerned in part over the project's proximity to the national park in the Badlands.

Meridian has also faced lawsuits over its ability to pay workers. One suit was settled, and the company has denied the allegations in another.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

