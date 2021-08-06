 Skip to main content
Oil patch crash shuts down highway for 5 hours
A Bakken oil patch highway was shut down for five hours when a pickup truck collided head-on with a tanker trailer.

The crash happened about 6:45 p.m. Thursday on state Highway 22 about 3 miles south of the junction with state Highway 73, in the Mandaree area, the Highway Patrol reported.

The pickup failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the center line, authorities said. The pickup driver was flown to a Bismarck hospital. The tanker trailer driver was taken by ambulance to a Dickinson hospital.

The highway was closed for cleanup until midnight.

