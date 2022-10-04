Oil industry: West-to-east gas pipeline essential for North Dakota production

North Dakota oil production is projected to drop without a new pipeline that would transport natural gas from the Bakken oil patch to the eastern part of the state.

That was the message from the North Dakota Petroleum Council to a legislative interim committee, Prairie Public reported.

Council President Ron Ness told lawmakers he's working with potential customers in eastern North Dakota for the gas.

"The Bakken producers are on board," Ness said. "We've got to get the demand side in eastern North Dakota to make some commitments to purchasing the gas."

Ness said that's how pipelines work.

"Somebody commits to put it in, and somebody commits to take it out," Ness said.

North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad told the committee that without a demand for natural gas -- and a pipeline to deliver it -- it will cause oil companies to have to ratchet back oil production in order to meet the state’s flaring guidelines.

"It could be north of 200,000 to 300,000 barrels per day, if we don't have gas solutions in place, in order to keep the industry rolling," Kringstad said. "They have no other alternative but to throttle back on oil production and activity."

North Dakota produced just over 1 million barrels of oil per day in July, the most recent figures available. The state produced 3.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas. Ninety-four percent of the natural gas was captured in July, with the rest flared due to a lack of access to pipelines and processing plants.

The state is offering $150 million to help build the pipeline.

In August, the North Dakota Industrial Commission extended the deadline for companies to apply for the funding to Dec. 15 after an Aug. 15 deadline passed with no applications.

Officials have said a west-to-east pipeline could cost up to $1 billion.