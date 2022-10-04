 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oil industry: West-to-east gas pipeline essential for North Dakota production

  • 0

North Dakota oil production is projected to drop without a new pipeline that would transport natural gas from the Bakken oil patch to the eastern part of the state.

That was the message from the North Dakota Petroleum Council to a legislative interim committee, Prairie Public reported.

Council President Ron Ness told lawmakers he's working with potential customers in eastern North Dakota for the gas.

"The Bakken producers are on board," Ness said. "We've got to get the demand side in eastern North Dakota to make some commitments to purchasing the gas."

Ness said that's how pipelines work.

"Somebody commits to put it in, and somebody commits to take it out," Ness said.

People are also reading…

North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad told the committee that without a demand for natural gas -- and a pipeline to deliver it -- it will cause oil companies to have to ratchet back oil production in order to meet the state’s flaring guidelines.

"It could be north of 200,000 to 300,000 barrels per day, if we don't have gas solutions in place, in order to keep the industry rolling," Kringstad said. "They have no other alternative but to throttle back on oil production and activity."

North Dakota produced just over 1 million barrels of oil per day in July, the most recent figures available. The state produced 3.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas. Ninety-four percent of the natural gas was captured in July, with the rest flared due to a lack of access to pipelines and processing plants.

The state is offering $150 million to help build the pipeline.

In August, the North Dakota Industrial Commission extended the deadline for companies to apply for the funding to Dec. 15 after an Aug. 15 deadline passed with no applications.

Officials have said a west-to-east pipeline could cost up to $1 billion. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New murder charge for North Dakota man who ran over teen

New murder charge for North Dakota man who ran over teen

A North Dakota man who prosecutors say intentionally ran over an 18-year-old at a street dance has been charged with murder. Shannon Brandt was initially charged with criminal vehicular homicide in the Sept. 18 killing of Cayler Ellingson. But that charge has been dropped and prosecutors announced the upgraded charge against the 41-year-old on Friday. Brandt is also charged with leaving the scene of a crash. Brandt initially told authorities that there had been a political argument and that Ellingson was part of a “Republican extremist group.” But investigators say the case is not political. A man who knows the family has said Ellingson was not a political person.

Acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer has died

Acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer has died

Kevin Locke, an acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer, recording artist, cultural ambassador and educator, has died in South Dakota at age 68. A member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, Locke died Friday night after returning to his hotel room in Hill City, his son Ohiyesá Locke said Monday. The younger Locke said his father, who had been performing at the Crazy Horse Memorial in the Black Hills, suffered a fatal asthma attack at his hotel. According to his website, Locke performed for nearly 40 years to hundreds of thousands of people in more than 90 countries at performing art centers, schools, universities, state and national parks, monuments and powwows.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Charges tossed against 7 in Flint water crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News