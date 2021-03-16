Oil industry shifts as downturns hit, study authors say

Oil and gas development generated just over $2 billion in production and extraction taxes in North Dakota last year when the pandemic hit and decimated the industry, a drop of about half a billion dollars from 2019 but well above the previous oil downturn from 2015-17.

Despite the most recent collapse, the industry still makes an "outsize" contribution to state coffers, accounting for 54% of all tax revenue collected by the state in 2020, said Brent Bogar, senior consultant for AE2S, which released a study on oil taxes Tuesday for the Western Dakota Energy Association and the North Dakota Petroleum Council.

The last oil downturn better positioned North Dakota to withstand the most recent pandemic-related one, said Dean Bangsund, a research scientist with North Dakota State University's Department of Agribusiness and Applied Economics, which also released a report on the oil industry's economic impact Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We saw a shift in what the various segments of the industry mean to the overall economic contribution to the state," he said.