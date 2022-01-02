Oil field truck stuck in frozen Lake Sakakawea's Skunk Bay

An effort was underway Sunday to remove a semitractor-trailer from an inlet of Lake Sakakwea after the truck drove onto the frozen body of water and started to break through the ice.

The driver got lost Saturday night and thought the inlet known as Skunk Bay, which was covered in snow, was a field and would be a safe place to turn around, Dunn County Sheriff's Deputy Nick Barnhard said.

Photos of the incident shared thousands of times on social media show that the truck started to sink and became wedged in the ice as it attempted to turn.

The driver escaped safely and called 911, Barnhard said.

A tow truck midday Sunday was trying to remove the stuck vehicle, he said.

The area where the incident occurred is on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation east of Mandaree in the heart of the Bakken oil fields. It's unclear if the truck was hauling any oil-related fluids, and if so, if any leaked into the lake, which is a reservoir on the Missouri River. Nothing related to the incident was immediately posted in the state Department of Environmental Quality spill database.

Barnhard declined to release the name of the company that operates the truck, citing the ongoing investigation. He said a number of local, tribal, state and federal agencies were responding to the incident.

