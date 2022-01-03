Oil field truck removed from Lake Sakakawea; no concerning leaks apparent

A semitractor-trailer that became stuck in the ice of Lake Sakakawea over the weekend has been removed, and it does not appear to have leaked anything of great concern to environmental officials.

The truck was equipped to haul oil field fluids. It was empty at the time of the incident, but it "did leave a pretty good sheen" of engine oil and grease, said Bill Suess, spill investigation program manager for the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

"I don't anticipate that creating any long-term effects or harm," he said, adding that it's not uncommon to see a sheen on the lake from boats in the summer.

A tow truck pulled the vehicle out on Sunday, Dunn County Sheriff Gary Kuhn said. The vehicle became stuck Saturday night. It belonged to Dickinson-based Pale Horse Services and was driven by 60-year-old John Sohn of Portland, Oregon, Kuhn said. The sheriff's office did not cite the company or driver. Pale Horse Services declined to comment.

Sohn became lost as he was driving and mistook the frozen, snow-covered lake for an open field and a safe place to turn around, according to the sheriff's office. Once on the lake, the truck partially sank through the ice. The driver escaped and called 911.

The incident occurred in Skunk Bay, an inlet of Lake Sakakawea on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation east of Mandaree.

Suess said officials from Environmental Quality were en route Monday to assist the Three Affiliated Tribes with the response. They planned to sample the Twin Buttes water intake downstream from where the truck went through the ice.

