Oil field tank battery catches fire, causes spill near New Town

An explosion Monday night in Mountrail County engulfed an oil tank battery in flames, causing oil and brine to spill.

Authorities aren’t sure what caused the explosion that sent 14 tanks up in flames at the site about 2 miles southeast of New Town. The fire burned out in a few hours and did not cause any injuries, New Town Fire Chief John DeGroot said.

The incident caused 600 barrels of oil and 243 barrels of brine to spill, according to a report filed with the state by Slawson Exploration Co. Those amounts are equal to 25,200 gallons and 10,206 gallons, respectively.

Brine is highly saturated saltwater produced alongside oil and gas at well sites. It’s typically transported to an injection site for underground storage after it surfaces during oil production.

The spill was contained to the well site and the oil was consumed by the fire, according to the report. The brine that spilled either evaporated or will be removed with a vacuum truck, the company said.

