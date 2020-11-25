Oil field spill reported in Bowman County

About 200 barrels or 8,400 gallons of "source water" leaked from the line, which is owned by Denbury Offshore. Some of the fluid spilled into pastureland at a site 8 miles southwest of Marmarth.

Source water is fluid that is saltier than fresh water but not nearly as saturated with salt as what's commonly known as "brine" or "produced water" in the oil fields. The water is pumped up to the earth's surface from a shallow rock formation and then injected back down into a deeper formation to try to push more crude into old oil wells, said Karl Rockeman, director of the state Division of Water Quality.