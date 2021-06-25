Oil field spill reported in Bottineau County

Scout Energy Management has reported an oil field spill at one of its well sites in Bottineau County.

The spill was discovered Thursday 6 miles west of Maxbass. Scout Energy estimated that 500 barrels of saltwater and 500 barrels of emulsion spilled when a tank overflowed. Five hundred barrels is equal to 21,000 gallons.

Saltwater is a byproduct of oil and gas production and is typically injected back underground for permanent storage. Emulsion is a mixture of oil, saltwater and natural gas.

A fuse failed that powers an alarm indicating a high level of fluid within a tank, and the tank ran over, according to a report Scout Energy filed with the state. The fluid was contained to the site within a dike, the report said.

The company is working on cleanup, and a state inspector has visited the site, the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division said.

