A pipeline spill in northwest North Dakota has led to the release of about 5,500 barrels, or 231,000 gallons, of produced water, affecting range land and a creek about 6 miles northeast of Williston.

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality announced the spill on Tuesday. Produced water is saltwater that can contain oil and drilling chemicals.

Grayson Mill Operating LLC on Monday notified regulators of the spill from a pipeline that transports produced water, a waste byproduct of oil production. The brine flowed about 100 feet over range land and into Stockyard Creek, officials said. Containment structures were put in the creek, according to the spill report on file with the state.

The cause of the spill is under investigation. Environmental Quality staff are inspecting the site and monitoring the cleanup.