Oil crash hinders census efforts in Bakken communities

“We don’t really know,” she said of the true census response rate in Williams County. “All we can say at this point is please still fill it out if you haven’t done it yet.”

The 2010 census failed to account for the explosive population growth experienced in the Bakken over the course of the past decade, and community leaders have been hoping for high census participation this time around.

Still, the nature of some oil jobs -- on for a few weeks, off for a few weeks -- poses a unique challenge when it comes to the census. Some workers have families in other states that they go home to when they have time off.

Local leaders promoting the census say workers, nevertheless, should be counted in North Dakota if they lived here April 1, 2020, and spent more than half their time in the state.

“We always knew here in oil country that we were going to be up against people getting counted,” Oase said.

The 2010 census recorded 751 residents in Killdeer. Oase was anticipating that at least 1,600 residents might respond this year, but his expectations have dimmed somewhat. Now he hopes to see at least 1,200.