Oil companies turn to rapid virus testing to keep crews in field

Oil companies are increasingly relying on rapid tests to determine if any of their workers in the Bakken have contracted the coronavirus.

“All 14 of our drilling rigs are using rapid testing for everybody who visits the rig site as well as for the crews coming on and off,” State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said Monday at his monthly briefing on oil production. “The industry’s been buying rapid tests like crazy.”

Oil companies have been purchasing the tests, but the industry is hopeful it can use some of the state government’s stash, said Ron Ness, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council. State officials began a more concentrated effort last month to use up 150,000 tests North Dakota received from the federal government. Some of the tests were slated to go to first responders, health care workers, long-term care facilities, schools and Native American tribes.

The Abbott BinaxNOW tests do not require lab processing and return results within 15 minutes.

The North Dakota Department of Emergency Services and the Greater North Dakota Chamber are surveying large employers to see if they would be good fits for the state's tests, Ness said. He added that he’s hopeful smaller companies in the Bakken can make use of those tests too.

