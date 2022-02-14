Oil companies call Bakken 'mature' as they ramp down North Dakota plans

The Bakken’s boom days appear to be over.

Oil companies have adopted a new term to describe the western North Dakota oil patch: “mature.”

That’s the word State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms heard many times on a recent trip to a conference in Texas where he met with leaders from 10 companies with wells in the Bakken.

“The Bakken has been rebranded, whether we wanted it to be or not,” he told reporters Monday. “We are looking at very low rates of growth, some companies just holding their production flat.”

U.S. oil producers are more focused on growing their operations in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico, he said.

Even soaring oil prices have not been enough to interest companies in significantly boosting their activity in North Dakota. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil-pricing benchmark, was trading for $95 per barrel on Monday, up from the mid-$60s in December. Oil prices have climbed significantly in recent weeks in large part due to tension between Ukraine and Russia, a major energy supplier to Europe.

“One would have expected activity to really pick up with those kinds of oil prices,” Helms said. “In the rebranding of us as ‘mature,’ that’s not the plan.”

Another sign of change for the Bakken's outlook came in late 2021 when a new federal estimate projected that western North Dakota contains another 4.3 billion barrels of untapped recoverable oil, a 40% drop from the last estimate in 2013. The decline in part is due to the 11,000 wells drilled over the past eight years. State officials say much of the “core” area of the oil patch surrounding Watford City -- where companies can get the most bang for their buck -- has already been drilled.

While North Dakota could still see small annual production increases, drilling is expected to taper off in about a decade, Helms said.

To retain the state’s oil output, new technologies need to be developed to squeeze more oil out of the rock where wells have already been drilled, a process known as enhanced oil recovery, he said. So far, that’s feasible only in older vertical wells where carbon dioxide is injected to boost oil production.

Helms said companies have attempted seven pilot projects in the state on newer horizontal wells “without any success yet.” He added that “there seems to be a significant amount of interest,” but concerns about feasibility linger.

Meanwhile, many oil companies under pressure to operate more environmentally responsibly indicated to him plans to increase the amount of natural gas that they capture from wells to combat flaring. Flaring involves burning off excess gas. The process releases carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.

Data released Monday shows that 93% of gas was captured statewide in December, and the oil industry as a whole is meeting North Dakota’s 91% target.

“We’re still going to have our work cut out for us from a state and from an industry-standpoint to hit those aggressive targets operators are putting forward,” North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad said.

More gas gathering, processing and transmission infrastructure will be needed, particularly if companies are eyeing gas capture rates at 97% or higher, he said.

Although the state has met its flaring target for a number of months, some problematic areas remain. Only 46% of gas produced on Fort Berthold Indian Reservation fee lands was captured in December. Fee land refers to private land within a reservation.

Helms said a gas processing plant near the reservation experienced downtime amid problems due to cold weather, right as a number of new wells began operating. He expects the situation will improve, as Outrigger Energy is expanding a pipeline that will pick up gas from the area and carry it to its Bill Sanderson Gas Processing Plant in Williams County.

North Dakota’s daily gas production fell 3% to 2.99 billion cubic feet in December. The state’s daily oil output dropped 2% to 1.14 million barrels. The data lags two months as the state collects data from the oil and gas industry. Helms attributed the drops to bitterly cold weather that hit the state in late December. The oil patch tends to slow down amid winter weather.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

