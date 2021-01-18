Officials prepare for any inauguration-related threats in Bismarck; lawmaker apologizes for QAnon video

"We know that the past year has been difficult for many residents in our state and we wanted to find opportunities to lift that burden, even in a small way," Democratic-NPL Chairwoman Kylie Oversen said in a statement.

Some North Dakotans will be in Washington, D.C., for the inauguration, but they'll be working. About 150 North Dakota National Guard soldiers will be on duty. The group that includes soldiers from Bismarck and Dickinson joins about 25,000 of their counterparts from around the country in a security response that's about 2 ½ times the norm for an inauguration.

The FBI is vetting all of the National Guard troops coming into Washington because defense officials are worried about an insider attack or other threat from service members involved in securing the event.

Hundreds of thousands of people typically attend the swearing-in ceremony outside the U.S. Capitol, but it's expected to be scaled back dramatically this year amid the pandemic and following the insurrection. Members of Congress were given just one guest ticket this year, intended for spouses, according to Conner Swanson, spokesman for U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.

Attendees also need to test negative for COVID-19 before the event, according to multiple news reports.