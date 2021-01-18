Officials prepare for any inauguration-related threats in Bismarck; lawmaker apologizes for QAnon video

Local, state and federal officials are preparing for possible security issues tied to Wednesday's inauguration of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, though there so far has been no public indication of planned protests or other potential problems in the Bismarck area.
The inauguration is happening in the wake of the the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. Security is heightened in the nation's Capitol and at state capitols across the country, including at the North Dakota Capitol, where concrete barriers have been placed in front of the east and west entrances and bicycle racks have been put on the south steps.
The state Capitol has been the site of two pro-Trump rallies in the wake of Trump's defeat in November, both of them peaceful. The outgoing Republican has been widely popular in North Dakota, where he won nearly two-thirds of the vote in both the 2016 and 2020 elections.
House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, said he's discussed security with the governor's office and Highway Patrol, and expects a greater presence of troopers this week. The Bismarck Police Department and the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department also have been involved in security discussions, he said.
Around the area
Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch said the department hasn’t received information about any organized protests but stands ready to assist the Highway Patrol if needed. He hasn’t made scheduling or staffing changes and has to keep his primary mission in mind.
“We have the rest of the city to look out for,” Draovitch said.
On-call teams -- which are in place at all times -- would be summoned first if the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department was called to assist at the Capitol, Sheriff Kelly Leben said. Additional manpower needs would be met through the department’s sworn staff. But he doesn’t anticipate any problems locally.
“People in North Dakota use good judgment and I hope they continue to use good judgment,” Leben said.
The U.S. Postal Service has removed three mail collection boxes in Bismarck -- on East Boulevard Avenue, North Third Street and North 11th Street -- as a precaution "to protect postal property, employees and the public." The three Bismarck boxes are near the Capitol grounds, but it wasn't clear if that's why they were chosen. The Postal Service, which is removing boxes in other cities across the country, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Controversial video
Rep. Terry Jones, R-New Town, sent an email to all state lawmakers on Saturday containing a video from the QAnon conspiracy movement, which is pro-Trump and which some believe helped fuel the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Jones said he sent the video because he “thought it was good information.” He planned on Monday to send out another video, but only to Republicans “because I (angered) a bunch of Democrats.”
Jones said he thought the first video was “a message from the president that he couldn’t get to us any other way,” but “turns out, it isn’t what I thought it was, and so I apologize.”
He also said he’s concerned by what he sees as widespread censorship. Trump's social media accounts were shut down after the Capitol occupation. Jones said the second video he is sending “is coming from the president of the United States.”
Pollert said Jones “should pick and choose” to whom he wants to send such content, saying Jones “has to live up with that decision to send it out” and he “should be a little more careful of the content.”
Inauguration Day
North Dakota's Democratic-NPL Party is not planning any in-person events on Inauguration Day, citing the coronavirus pandemic. The state party on Monday was taking part in a "National Day of Service" online effort, hosting a fundraiser for the Great Plains Food Bank and distributing notes of gratitude to frontline workers such as health care professionals and first-responders.
"We know that the past year has been difficult for many residents in our state and we wanted to find opportunities to lift that burden, even in a small way," Democratic-NPL Chairwoman Kylie Oversen said in a statement.
Some North Dakotans will be in Washington, D.C., for the inauguration, but they'll be working. About 150 North Dakota National Guard soldiers will be on duty. The group that includes soldiers from Bismarck and Dickinson joins about 25,000 of their counterparts from around the country in a security response that's about 2 ½ times the norm for an inauguration.
The FBI is vetting all of the National Guard troops coming into Washington because defense officials are worried about an insider attack or other threat from service members involved in securing the event.
Hundreds of thousands of people typically attend the swearing-in ceremony outside the U.S. Capitol, but it's expected to be scaled back dramatically this year amid the pandemic and following the insurrection. Members of Congress were given just one guest ticket this year, intended for spouses, according to Conner Swanson, spokesman for U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.
Attendees also need to test negative for COVID-19 before the event, according to multiple news reports.
Armstrong as of late Monday morning was in North Dakota. He hopes to make it back to Washington for the inauguration, but the logistics of getting him to the Capitol in time "are kind of a nightmare" given testing requirements and travel arrangements, Swanson said.
"We're trying to get him there," Swanson said.
Armstrong is not planning to bring any guests to the inauguration if he attends. If he doesn't make it back for Wednesday's ceremony, his lack of attendance would not be intended as a boycott of the inauguration, according to Swanson.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.