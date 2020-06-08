Officials hope to keep rabbit disease out of North Dakota

North Dakota animal health officials are hoping to prevent an exotic and deadly rabbit disease from entering the state and impacting both domestic and wild rabbits.
Rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus, or RHDV, has been killing wild, domestic and feral rabbits in the southwestern U.S. since March, according to the state Game and Fish Department. The disease is contagious among rabbits and deadly. It does not infect people or other animals and is unrelated to COVID-19.
There is no treatment or licensed vaccine in the U.S. for RHDV. The virus can be spread directly between rabbits, by insect bites, or through contaminated equipment, feed, meat or fur.
RHDV has not been found in North Dakota, or anywhere in the Upper Midwest, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It has been identified as close as Colorado, however.
“Our focus right now is to reduce the chance of RHDV entering the state,” Deputy State Veterinarian Beth Carlson said. “We also want to make sure we detect any potential outbreaks quickly, so they can be contained.”
A health certificate is required for all rabbits brought into North Dakota. Game and Fish is urging "extreme caution" if purchasing or transporting rabbits or rabbit products from outside the state. Rabbit owners also are encouraged to consult with their veterinarian to ensure adequate precautions are in place and any unusual deaths are investigated.
The disease also is a concern with wild rabbits, according to Charlie Bahnson, wildlife veterinarian with Game and Fish.
“We are fortunate in North Dakota that none of our cottontail or jackrabbit species have the legal status of threatened or endangered, but RHDV could still cause major impacts to the food chain,” he said. “Maybe even more importantly, if RHDV becomes established in our wildlife, it will be extremely difficult to prevent in domestic rabbits.”
Anyone finding three or more dead, adult wild rabbits is asked to contact Game and Fish at 701-328-6300, or email ndgf@nd.gov. Because rabbits can die of other diseases of concern to humans, carcasses should not be handled until guidance is provided.
More information about RHDV can be found at the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service website, at https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/home/.
