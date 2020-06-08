Officials hope to keep rabbit disease out of North Dakota

“Our focus right now is to reduce the chance of RHDV entering the state,” Deputy State Veterinarian Beth Carlson said. “We also want to make sure we detect any potential outbreaks quickly, so they can be contained.”

A health certificate is required for all rabbits brought into North Dakota. Game and Fish is urging "extreme caution" if purchasing or transporting rabbits or rabbit products from outside the state. Rabbit owners also are encouraged to consult with their veterinarian to ensure adequate precautions are in place and any unusual deaths are investigated.

The disease also is a concern with wild rabbits, according to Charlie Bahnson, wildlife veterinarian with Game and Fish.