Officials break ground on Red River diversion project

Red River Diversion

Three cranes are in place to help workers with construction of a water control structure southwest of Fargo on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The inlet is part of a 30-mile Red River diversion project. 

 DAVE KOLPACK, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Officials have formally broken ground for the 30-mile Red River diversion project to provide long-term flood control for the Fargo-Moorhead metro area.

The federally funded $3.2 billion project has been in the works since flooding in 1997 and gained momentum after record-setting flooding in 2009. North Dakota is funding $870 million of the cost. Gov. Doug Burgum during Tuesday's ground-breaking event said the project will protect more than 235,000 people and more than $25 billion worth of property.

“This is a landmark day for one of the largest infrastructure projects in North Dakota history,” Burgum said.

The project was not without opponents. Upstream residents at one point filed a federal lawsuit to try to stop the project, fearing it would inundate upstream land during times of serious flooding. Minnesota's Department of Natural Resources in 2016 denied a permit for the original project. The public group managing the project eventually resolved those issues, enabling the project to move forward, according to The Associated Press.

The diversion is expected to be completed by 2027.

