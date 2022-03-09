Number of fatal crashes in 2021 stable in North Dakota

A total of 101 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes in North Dakota last year.

The 2021 total compared with 100 traffic fatalities in the state in both 2020 and 2019, according to final data released Wednesday by the state Transportation Department's Safety Division.

“While traffic fatalities have been on a downward trend since 2012, one death is too many on North Dakota roads,” Transportation Director Bill Panos said.

Alcohol-related fatalities last year declined by nearly 21% from the previous year, but the number of victims not wearing a seat belt increased by about 5%, and speed-related crashes rose by nearly 13%.

Eight fatalities were motorcyclists, a decrease from 17 in 2020. Nine fatalities were pedestrians, an increase from eight the previous year.

There have been 11 fatalities so far this year, compared with 14 in the same time period last year.

North Dakota has a Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.

