November blizzard impacts North Dakota airline boardings

Passenger numbers at North Dakota's eight commercial service airports in November were up slightly over the year despite an early month blizzard that resulted in flight cancellations at multiple airports.

The airports in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Devils Lake, Jamestown, Dickinson and Williston had a total of 83,999 passengers last month, 1% more than in November 2021, according to the state Aeronautics Commission.

Last week's blizzard is expected to impact December boarding numbers, which will be released next month.

“The recent weather events have created challenges; however, our airports are equipped to handle harsh winter conditions.” commission Executive Director Kyle Wanner said in a statement. “Airport and airline personnel will continue to work hard throughout the winter months to minimize airline cancellations or delays and maintain flight schedules as best possible.”

The Bismarck, Jamestown and Devils Lake airports saw drops in boardings from November 2021; Bismarck's decrease was 1.8%. The other five airports all had increases. The rise at Hector International in Fargo -- the state's largest airport -- was less than 1%, but the airport's passenger total of 38,014 was its highest November on record.

The state's November boardings total was 12% below that of November 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic began. Only two airports saw increases -- Devils Lake and Fargo. Dickinson's decrease was 1.5%, Williston's 7.6% and Bismarck's 23.2%.

Year-to-date boardings at the eight airports through November were up 17.1% over last year. Bismarck's increase was 14.4%, Dickinson's was 31.3% and Williston's was 47.3%.