Northeastern North Dakota newspaper closing after 124 years

A longtime weekly newspaper in one of North Dakota's oldest towns will close after printing its last edition this week.

The Walhalla Mountaineer was established in 1896. The northeastern North Dakota newspaper's Feb. 26 edition will be its last.

Editor/Publisher Rodney Huffman has been with the paper for 55 years. He was unable to find a buyer after advertising the newspaper for more than two months.

He said declining subscriptions and sales and a small pool of local advertisers led to his decision to close, along with his own health issues and those of his only employee, who has been with the paper since 1972.

"It's too bad," said Huffman, 75, who started in 1965 as a linotype operator at the paper. He and his wife, Karen, purchased the paper in 1978 after buying into it in 1973.

Walhalla is a city of about 950 people along the scenic Pembina Gorge, just south of the Canadian border. The town is one of the first founded in what is now North Dakota, dating to 1845.

The Walhalla Mountaineer has a circulation of 738, according to North Dakota Newspaper Association Executive Director Steve Andrist. Its Feb. 12 front page carried a Chautauqua essay and local high school sports coverage.