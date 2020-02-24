Northeastern North Dakota newspaper closing after 124 years

A longtime weekly newspaper in one of North Dakota's oldest towns will close after printing its last edition this week.
The Walhalla Mountaineer was established in 1896. The northeastern North Dakota newspaper's Feb. 26 edition will be its last.
Editor/Publisher Rodney Huffman has been with the paper for 55 years. He was unable to find a buyer after advertising the newspaper for more than two months.
He said declining subscriptions and sales and a small pool of local advertisers led to his decision to close, along with his own health issues and those of his only employee, who has been with the paper since 1972.
"It's too bad," said Huffman, 75, who started in 1965 as a linotype operator at the paper. He and his wife, Karen, purchased the paper in 1978 after buying into it in 1973.
Walhalla is a city of about 950 people along the scenic Pembina Gorge, just south of the Canadian border. The town is one of the first founded in what is now North Dakota, dating to 1845.
The Walhalla Mountaineer has a circulation of 738, according to North Dakota Newspaper Association Executive Director Steve Andrist. Its Feb. 12 front page carried a Chautauqua essay and local high school sports coverage.
Walhalla Mayor Michael Belanus called the paper's closure "a sad day for the city."
"Anytime a small community loses its paper, it does kind of fall hard on the community," he said.
The paper's closure comes a few months after that of the weekly Dunn County Herald in Killdeer, which closed Nov. 29. The Dickinson Press is downsizing to a weekly publication, beginning March 4, but will still publish news daily online.
GS Publishing owner Jill Friesz bought the Hettinger-based Adams County Record and The Herald in New England after the papers' Oregon-based owners announced their and the Dunn County Herald's closure.
Andrist pointed out that Walhalla is hardly in a news desert, an area lacking local journalism. North Dakota's northeast corner has a cluster of newspapers, including seven near Walhalla in Cavalier, Pembina and Walsh counties.
"It's amazing up there," Andrist said.
But he does see a concern in aging newspaper operators and the question of who succeeds them, especially for smaller papers in rural areas.
"Unless you have someone in the shop that is a potential successor, it's kind of hard to find someone to go to those small towns to take over businesses," Andrist said.
Huffman said he isn't sure what he'll do now without a weekly newspaper to publish. He's concerned the Walhalla area won't be as well-covered.
"I hate to see it," he said.
