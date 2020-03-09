Northeast truck reliever route in Williston moving ahead

WILLISTON -- Another hearing is coming up for the proposed northeast truck reliever route in the Williston area, this time for its recently completed environmental assessment.
Highway Superintendent Dennis Nelson told Williams County commissioners recently that the road should be on a timeline for construction soon.
“I don’t know what year it will be built,” he said, indicating that he expects it is likely to be within the next couple of years.
That route would cut through Stony Creek and Pherrin townships, mostly in Williams County, though a small portion also extends into Williston’s extraterritorial jurisdiction. Eight properties, including land owned by the state, are affected. Six properties are residences; one is a business.
The route that city and county commissioners prefer diverges slightly from two other suggested routes, which drew opposition from landowners whose property would have been split in two.
Which route is chosen ultimately will be decided based on a number of factors, including the findings of the environmental assessment and a search for culturally significant artifacts, state transportation officials told the Williston Herald in 2017.
“We want to work with the city and county to get the preferred route that they want, but we still have to identify it as our preferred route,” transportation department Engineer Wayne Zacher told the Williston Herald then. “The DOT knows where (the city and county) are standing; now we can start to narrow down our focus and really get our surveys completed and everything all written up.”