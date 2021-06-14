North Dakota's status as nation's 2nd-biggest oil producer in jeopardy

It's unclear what accounts for the discrepancy. North Dakota officials say they believe the federal government takes into account estimates in its numbers. Either way, the two states' oil outputs are neck and neck.

"At the rate that they're growing production, they're going to pass us unless our pace picks up," Helms said.

A state's high ranking gives it bragging rights, but its position also holds other implications. Rankings can affect an oil company's ability to find investors to fund a project in a state, Helms said. And North Dakota's ranking matters when the state seeks to "flex its muscle" with federal agencies on issues such as methane emissions rules and oil leasing on public lands, he said.

North Dakota became the nation's second-biggest oil producer early on in the Bakken oil boom as horizontal drilling and fracking technology sent North Dakota's oil production skyrocketing. The state surpassed Alaska to take the spot in 2012.

Latest data

Oil and gas production information tends to lag several months, and North Dakota's Oil and Gas Division released figures for April oil production on Monday. The state's daily oil output grew 1.1% over March to 1.12 million barrels. A record 16,374 oil wells are active in the state.