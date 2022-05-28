North Dakota's proposed haze plan comes under scrutiny

State environmental officials will hold a hearing Tuesday on North Dakota’s proposal for addressing regional haze, which requires the approval of federal officials who have already begun poking holes in the document.

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality proposes to maintain the status quo at the state’s coal-fired power plants and not require any to install new technology to better control emissions of pollutants such as nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxide. The plan incorporates burner upgrades already installed at Coal Creek Station in 2020 to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides, making the operation of the technology an “enforceable requirement,” said David Stroh, an environmental engineer with the department.

The state evaluated the impact of requiring additional emissions reduction measures on several facilities and concluded that doing so would result in essentially no visibility change within two key natural areas: Theodore Roosevelt National Park and the Lostwood National Wildlife Refuge in the northwestern part of the state. Officials looked at costly, stringent measures and other less-pricey options, as well as allowing the plants to operate without any new controls.

“What we found was there was no humanly perceptible change in visibility regardless of the scenario we would have selected,” Stroh said.

He added that it’s hard to justify requiring the installation of costly equipment that won’t result in an improvement to visibility. Wildfires in other states account for much of the deteriorated visibility during parts of the year in North Dakota, he said.

The state is projected to meet short- and long-term visibility goals, the department says in its proposed plan.

Each state is going through a similar planning process, which aims to improve visibility at national parks and major wilderness areas. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency must sign off on states’ plans, or it could impose a plan of its own upon a state. The last time North Dakota submitted a plan in 2010, the agency rejected the state’s proposal in part and placed its own requirements upon the state. The matter ended up in court.

Haze in North Dakota is monitored through a network led by the EPA, other federal agencies and research organizations. The network has monitors in the national park and at Lostwood. The state has also included data from its own air quality monitors in its proposal.

Agencies weigh in

Several federal agencies have weighed in already on North Dakota’s plan, and they say the state ought to do more.

The National Park Service said that “of all states, North Dakota has the most significant influence on haze” in major natural areas.

North Dakota emissions “are significant across the region and specifically contribute to regional haze at Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota as well as Badlands and Wind Cave National Parks in South Dakota,” the agency wrote in comments to the state.

The park service acknowledged that visibility trends are improving overall, but it said pollution has increased on the worst visibility days in recent years.

“Continuous improvement will be needed to continue the downward trend in haze and meet the 2064 goals,” the agency said.

The EPA’s regional haze program seeks to reach natural visibility conditions by that year.

The Park Service wants North Dakota to require cost-effective measures to reduce pollutants from industrial facilities and impose new requirements on oil and gas infrastructure, among other requests.

The U.S. Forest Service, likewise, said cost-effective controls “should be considered regardless of the source’s individual, or combined, impact to visibility.”

The agency added that “small visibility improvements, even those that may be imperceptible by themselves, are essential for making progress towards the National Goal of restoring natural conditions” by 2064. It said the state should reconsider its decision not to require low-cost emission controls, particularly at Coyote Station and Antelope Valley Station, which are two coal plants.

The EPA has also weighed in, echoing the other agencies in comments about minor visibility improvements and oil and gas rules. It also listed a host of other recommendations.

North Dakota did not make any major changes to its proposed plan as a result of the agencies’ feedback, but it made minor adjustments to better explain its perspective, Stroh said.

The federal agencies indicated “We have a very strong technical plan, but they disagree with the conclusions we came to,” he said.

North Dakota has responded to some of the comments, writing that it has addressed certain emissions from oil well sites already and that federal rules exist. Sites on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation fall under federal jurisdiction, the state said. The department added that the matter could be further addressed under new proposed EPA rules.

Out-of-state wildfires further west have the greatest effect on visibility at Theodore Roosevelt National Park and Lostwood National Wildlife Refuge, Stroh said. Last summer was particularly bad as smoke from fires in the western United States and Canada extended over North Dakota for numerous days, causing hazy skies and a significant deterioration in air quality.

“They completely overshadow any visibility impairment that would be caused by our sources,” Stroh said.

A few changes at major industrial facilities within North Dakota are expected to have a positive effect on air quality, Stroh said. Montana-Dakota Utilities shuttered its two coal units at Heskett Station north of Mandan earlier this year and is planning to add one more natural gas unit, which is expected to emit less. Hess’s Tioga Gas Plant is making upgrades as well.

The operators of several coal plants in North Dakota are eyeing technology to capture their carbon dioxide emissions. Such equipment is also likely to reduce emissions of sulfur dioxide, as the pollutant needs to be removed from exhaust gas for the rest of the capture process to function properly, Stroh said.

The EPA’s regional haze program is designed so that states make incremental progress over 10-year periods through 2064. It’s possible North Dakota could require more emission controls at various facilities in the future, Stroh said.

“It’s not a one-and-done thing,” he said.

North Dakotans react

While a group representing North Dakota’s coal industry has endorsed the state’s plan, conservation groups say it falls short.

"North Dakota has some of the most egregious haze polluters in the nation, harming air quality in Theodore Roosevelt National Park and other treasured places in the Badlands," said Elizabeth Loos, executive director of the Badlands Conservation Alliance. "This new plan yet again lets North Dakota’s dirtiest facilities dump haze pollution into our skies and lungs unchecked, showing that North Dakota still values polluters over people and parks."

Prairie Rose Seminole, a member of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation and an Indigenous Fellow with the National Parks Conservation Association, said she can see the exhaust gas of several coal plants from her home.

"It is unconscionable that our state is advancing a haze plan that does nothing to cut pollution from these facilities and other industries despite clear evidence that they are harmful to me and my family, our livestock and my native lands," she said. "The peoples of the MHA Nation and my family have been stewards of these river valleys and bottom lands for time immemorial and can recall a time of pure waters, clean air and bountiful lands that may come to only exist in our stories."

The Lignite Energy Council said North Dakota’s power plants have spent more than $2 billion over the past 10 years on emission controls. The state “is currently well ahead of schedule in meeting EPA’s visibility targets,” President Jason Bohrer said.

“We urge the Environmental Protection Agency to recognize the state’s authority and discretion by approving the state’s implementation plan,” he said.

The three members of North Dakota's Public Service Commission discussed the proposed plan earlier this week, indicating they might provide comments to state environmental officials in support of the plan. They hope to ward off any actions by the EPA that could accelerate the retirement of coal plants in North Dakota, particularly amid a projected shortfall in electricity capacity within one of the power grids that operates in the state.

Next steps

The department’s public hearing is set for Tuesday at 9 a.m. in Room 223 of its Bismarck headquarters at 4201 Normandy St.

State officials are also accepting comments from the public through Wednesday.

The state will prepare a document responding to the comments it receives and could incorporate feedback into the final plan it sends to the EPA. The state aims to submit the plan by Aug. 15, Stroh said. That kicks off a lengthy review process -- the EPA has six months to ensure the document is complete and another year to give it a thumbs up or down.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.