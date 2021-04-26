North Dakota's population soars 16% to 779K in census count

The growth in North Dakota over the past decade was considerably more than elsewhere in the region. The Midwest's population rose by just 3.1%, the slowest rate of any part of the country. The U.S. population as a whole increased 7.4%. Utah grew faster than any other state at 18.4%.

“The record high 2020 Census count is great news for North Dakota and reaffirms what those of us who live here already know: that our state is a land of abundant opportunity and one of the best places in the nation to live, work and raise a family,” Gov. Doug Burgum said in a statement.

Iverson noted one other significant milestone: North Dakota’s population had been stuck in the 600,000-range for 100 years, never before exceeding the 700,000 mark in a census count.

“We just rolled the front digit of our population,” he said. “We haven’t done that since the census of 1920.”

North Dakota is now the fourth-least populated state, its count surpassing Alaska's in 2020. Alaska falls into third with Vermont second and Wyoming maintaining its status as the state with the fewest residents. South Dakota came in fifth at 886,667.