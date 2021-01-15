North Dakota's oil output expected to drop, then stabilize when spring comes

West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. pricing benchmark, reached $53 per barrel this week. That level is high enough to prompt some Bakken producers to bring newly drilled wells online that they had let sit idle amid poor economics, but it's not enough to see more drilling rigs go up, Helms said.

State leaders last fall directed $16 million in federal coronavirus relief toward fracking 80 wells that had been drilled but sat idle, an effort meant to stabilize production to help keep oil tax revenue flowing into state coffers and to keep Bakken workers employed. Helms said the stimulus money kept as many as nine frack crews working in the latter months of 2020, but just three or four remain active now that the money has run out. The crews tend to include more than 100 people tasked with a variety of jobs involved in sending water, sand and chemicals underground to crack open rock and release oil, the process known as fracking or hydraulic fracturing.