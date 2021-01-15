North Dakota's oil output expected to drop, then stabilize when spring comes

North Dakota's oil production is expected to drop a little this winter, then stabilize upon spring's arrival and possibly inch upward toward the end of 2021, State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said Friday during his first press briefing of the year.
This week's hurricane-force winds and the power outages they caused knocked back the state's oil output by as much as 75,000 barrels per day, he said. While he expects those idled wells to start producing again within a week or two, winter weather could slow down work in western North Dakota's oil fields. Coupled with lackluster oil prices, production is expected to drop somewhat until spring, he said.
North Dakota produced 1.22 million barrels of oil per day in November 2020, according to data released Friday. The state's oil output stayed essentially flat from October, dropping by just 6,500 barrels per day, a negligible amount. The state's oil data always lags by several months.
Helms is keeping tabs on OPEC and Russia as they meet monthly to decide whether to boost or curb oil production. So far, they seem intent on producing just enough oil to keep the global supply high enough to hold prices below $55 per barrel, he said. Until oil climbs above that level, it's unlikely North Dakota will see a substantial uptick in drilling new wells.
"That's the tightrope they're walking," Helms said.
West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. pricing benchmark, reached $53 per barrel this week. That level is high enough to prompt some Bakken producers to bring newly drilled wells online that they had let sit idle amid poor economics, but it's not enough to see more drilling rigs go up, Helms said.
State leaders last fall directed $16 million in federal coronavirus relief toward fracking 80 wells that had been drilled but sat idle, an effort meant to stabilize production to help keep oil tax revenue flowing into state coffers and to keep Bakken workers employed. Helms said the stimulus money kept as many as nine frack crews working in the latter months of 2020, but just three or four remain active now that the money has run out. The crews tend to include more than 100 people tasked with a variety of jobs involved in sending water, sand and chemicals underground to crack open rock and release oil, the process known as fracking or hydraulic fracturing.
Helms said he expects the crews to continue working through the slog of wells that had been drilled but not yet fracked when the pandemic hit, finishing 40 or so a month over the course of the next year. Many will be concentrated on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, which holds some of the "very best geology" in the state, he said. Drilling could pick up again later in the year and more in 2022, he said.
North Dakota produced 2.89 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas in November. Producers captured 93% of the gas, meeting the statewide target, which increased to 91% that month. Regulators put the targets in place to prevent the wasteful flaring of excess natural gas.
